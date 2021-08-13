Troopers seize $125,000 worth of cocaine in central Ohio

Ohio

Courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Utah man was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found $125,000 worth of contraband in his car.

Reports say troopers arrested 23-year-old Oscar M. Martinez-Gomez shortly before 2 p.m. last Friday.

He was pulled over in Madison County in central Ohio and troopers found 11 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle, worth $125,000, the reports say.

Reports say one of the drug-sniffing dogs was able to find the contraband in his 2017 Toyota Camry hidden inside a secret compartment. It was located behind the rear passenger seat, according Highway Patrol.

Martinez-Gomez faces a first-degree felony and could spend 11 years in prison, as well as pay a $20,000 fine if the jury finds him guilty.

