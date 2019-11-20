Troopers say they found $10,000 of meth during Akron traffic stop

Highway Patrol said it pulled the car over because it had a defective exhaust

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested two people after finding about $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, troopers said.

It happened on the afternoon of Thursday, November 7 along S. Arlington Street in Akron.

Troopers said they pulled the car over because it had a defective exhaust.

There was a meth pipe in the car, along with 288 grams of meth, according to Highway Patrol.

Jaelin Whitman, 22, and Gregory Swiney, 25, both from Ohio, are facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in drugs.

If convicted, they could each face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

They’re currently being held in the Summit County Jail.