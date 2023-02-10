COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — As you gather for Super Bowl Sunday parties, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to remain safe on the roadways this weekend.

Even though no Ohio teams are facing off in the big game, state troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers.

“The Super Bowl is always a great time to gather with friends and family,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “Please celebrate responsibly and designate a sober driver.”

If you plan on hosting a party this weekend, it’s a good idea to make sure guests have a safe and sober way to get to and from the festivities.

“Planning ahead and designating a sober driver protects you and others using our roadways from becoming a statistic of impaired driving,” says Col. Charles Jones, patrol superintendent.

During last year’s Super Bowl, the there were 40 OVI arrests made. During the reporting period, one person died in a fatal crash that was determined to be OVI-related.

If you see dangerous driving on Ohio roadways, you can call #677.