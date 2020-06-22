Troopers find $2.5 million worth of marijuana products during Ohio drug bust

During the stop, troopers seized 592 pounds of THC infused products of marijuana

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized about $2.5 million worth of marijuana products during a traffic stop in Madison County last week.

On June 15, state troopers stopped a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe with California registration around 10:40 a.m. for a lane violation on Interstate 70.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers seized 592 pounds of THC infused products of marijuana.

The driver, 28-year-old Frank Tatick, of Los Angeles, was booked into the Tri-County Jail on drug possession charges.