Troopers find $2.5 million worth of marijuana products during Ohio drug bust

Ohio

During the stop, troopers seized 592 pounds of THC infused products of marijuana

Drug bust, Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized about $2.5 million worth of marijuana products during a traffic stop in Madison County last week.

On June 15, state troopers stopped a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe with California registration around 10:40 a.m. for a lane violation on Interstate 70.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers seized 592 pounds of THC infused products of marijuana.

The driver, 28-year-old Frank Tatick, of Los Angeles, was booked into the Tri-County Jail on drug possession charges.

