COLUMBUS (WJW) – Body-worn camera video from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper gives a closer look into the heroics following a chain collision crash that claimed the lives of six people, including three high school band members earlier this month.

Members of the Tusky Valley High School band were traveling by charter bus to Columbus to play during an Ohio Education Association Conference.

Behind them was an SUV in which three of their adult chaperones, including one of their teachers, were riding.

The trooper’s video shows the billowing smoke as he approached. In the trooper’s voice, you can clearly hear the urgency of the moment.

At the time, the charter bus and a tractor-trailer behind it were engulfed in flames.

Dash camera video shows the entire tractor part of the truck consumed in flames in less than three minutes.

A highway patrol report shows the truck was carrying 14 pallets of 420 non-hazardous, non-spillable batteries from a manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania to a Honda manufacturing plant in East Liberty, Ohio

Many of the batteries are seen scattered in the grass alongside the highway.

The trooper is seen grabbing a handheld fire extinguisher from the trunk of his cruiser and racing toward the flaming vehicles, desperately asking others at the scene if they got everybody out.

They answer no, unsure if there are any students still on the bus.

The trooper heroically enters the flaming bus with his extinguisher calling out to anyone who may be trapped.

His camera shows the debris from the collision and the fire scattered throughout the bus, along with the belongings of the students that were left behind.

He repeatedly insists they need a head of everyone there.

Local firefighters soon arrive, and the trooper having already done a preliminary assessment tells them they have some broken legs, broken ankles and there is a need to start CPR on some of the victims.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol isn’t commenting on the video or on their continuing investigation.

A spokesperson for the agency tells FOX 8 that their reconstruction unit continues to work on putting together details of the crash scene.

The preliminary report provided to FOX 8 suggests the crash started with the tractor-trailer that hit the chaperone SUV, and pushed it into the charter bus, which collided with another SUV that spun into the adjacent lanes. Another tractor-trailer, which was in front of that SUV, was also hit.

The report shows that the driver of the tractor-trailer behind the bus, a 60-year-old man from Zanesville, was administered breath and urine tests for alcohol and drugs, both of which were negative.

He also told troopers he was not distracted at the time of the crash.

Those who died include 39-year-old Kristy Gaynor, described as a frequent band chaperone and a mother of three. Friends remember Kristy as a devoted parent and a constant help to area foster families.

Dave Kennat, 56, was described by students online as incredibly enthusiastic about math, kind and compassionate. Kennat was a former director of Camp Wakonda who became an amazing teacher and a genuinely kind human being.

Shannon Wigfield, a 45-year-old chaperone, was also an English language arts teacher for 24 years at the Buckeye Career Center. The school described Wigfield as someone who was adored by coworkers and students and will be remembered for her loving smile and positive attitude.

Eighteen-year-old John Mosley, a senior, was described by classmates as always welcoming and funny, a great drum player who was also involved in drama and choir.

Fellow senior Jeffrey Worrell was also a drummer in the Tusky Valley band. Classmates and family remember him as the most amazing, outgoing and kind person, someone who put others ahead of himself. Jeffrey was also involved in choir, drama, pep club and speech.

The youngest, 15-year-old Kaetlyn Owens, was a sophomore who friends say was known for her hard work ethic.

The driver of the bus, 65-year-old Don Wagler of Hartville, suffered a severely broken leg but was quick to open the bus doors and help students to safety despite his own serious injuries.

No one has yet been charged with anything related to the crash, which also remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB expects its final report to be completed in 12 to 18 months.