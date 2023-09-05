COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio troopers caught four murder suspects over the Labor Day weekend.

Three traffic stops resulted in the apprehension of four murder suspects.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers arrested two suspects in Hancock County on Saturday who were wanted on murder charges from Monroe, Mich. On Sunday, they arrested a suspect who was wanted for murder in Chicago. Finally, on Monday, troopers arrested a murder suspect in Delaware County. All of these cases remain under investigation.

In addition, troopers also arrested 415 drivers for OVI and wrote 2,173 safety belt citations.

There were 19 traffic fatalities around the state. The highest total in four years.

The Labor Day holiday reporting period began Friday, September 1 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 4 at 11:59 p.m.