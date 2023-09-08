[In the player above, watch an August 2023 media briefing on a state effort to help fight violent crime in Cleveland.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tasked in the city’s violent crime reduction efforts arrested two people spotted in a stolen Kia — a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old.

On Thursday evening, a state trooper tried to stop the car along East 111th Street near Continental Street, according to a Friday news release. The driver didn’t stop and troopers pursued.

The trooper stopped chasing when an aviation unit began following the car. Just after 8 p.m., the aerial unit directed troopers to the car, which stopped in a yard along East 144th Street.

The driver and passenger fled on foot. The aerial unit followed them and led troopers to them.

Dashaun Loveless, 19, of Euclid, and a 14-year-old from Cleveland were arrested without incident. Officers also recovered two stolen firearms at the scene.

Loveless had two felony arrest warrants, according to the release.

Cleveland Municipal Court records show Loveless has two pending cases, both with charges of aggravated robbery, for alleged offenses from March and July. He is currently jailed. No future court dates have been set.