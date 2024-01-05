MARIETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was honored Friday for saving the life of a man who ran away from troopers during a chase.

According to the patrol, Sergeant Eric Knowlton tried to pull over a vehicle on Sept. 4, 2023, for a lane violation on Route 266, but the driver sped away and a chase ensued through rural roadways and then into a private driveway where the driver intentionally drove into the Muskingum River.

Knowlton and another responding trooper, David Handschumacher, were on the scene when the driver swam about 50 to 60 feet from the riverbank before gasping for air and couldn’t make it back.

The troopers tried to throw him a rope, but it was too short. That’s when Handschumacher removed his duty belt, vest and shirt and went in the water after the suspect with a safety rope tied to his waist.

The suspect went underwater, but Handschumacher was able to feel him with his feet and grabbed a hold of him. The two were dragged back to the riverbank by units on the shore.

Since they were 10 feet down the riverbank, Handschumacher had to lift the suspect to a ladder so emergency crews could pull the ladder up the riverbank.

The suspect was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital.