WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after his cruiser was hit by a semi as the trooper was responding to a vehicle fire on Interstate 70 in West Jefferson Ohio.

The incident happened about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The semi was driving west on I-70 when the driver failed to move over for the cruiser, which had its emergency lights on, as the trooper was providing traffic control for a commercial vehicle that had caught on fire, according to a news release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Anthony Guajardo was inside the cruiser when it was hit.

Guajardo was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Hawkins was not injured.

The Patrol reminds motorists to help keep everyone safe by moving over when they see a stationary public safety vehicle, emergency vehicle, road service or highway maintenance vehicle on the side of the road with flashing or rotating lights .