CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) — Flu season is upon us, but it is not alone.

The entire nation – including our region – is being hit was a respiratory illness known as RSV, which is especially dangerous for children. And COVID-19 is still here and is on the rise again. Right now, U.S. hospitals are at 80% capacity.

A check with state health departments indicates that active COVID -19 cases are up 54% in West Virginia since mid-November. In Ohio, COVID-19 cases have increased by 59%. In Kentucky, it is up 49%. Leaders are advocating prevention measures.

“You know, we’ve go to just, again, just be a little bit careful. You know I would surely encourage flu shots. And I would surely encourage your COVID shots and your boosters,” said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Measures such as frequent handwashing are advised. Many medical facilities and offices are again asking people to wear masks. And, if you’re sick, stay at home, doctors say.

The West Virginia Hospital Association advises that if you are not feeling well, see your primary care doctor or go to an urgent care clinic first. If it is a true emergency, staff can determine if you should head straight to the hospital.