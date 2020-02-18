Trial for man convicted of killing Warren native moves to sentencing phase

Anthony Pardon, a registered sex-offender, was convicted last week of nine counts in the 2018 death of Rachael Anderson

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The jury in the trial of a man convicted of killing a Warren native will begin deliberating whether he will face the death penalty.

Anthony Pardon, a registered sex-offender, was convicted last week of nine counts in the 2018 death of Rachael Anderson, including aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping.

Anderson’s body was discovered in her Columbus apartment, on the day after her 24th birthday.

Several members of Anderson’s family were present for the verdict reading. Anderson is originally from Warren, Ohio.

After deliberating, the jury will make a recommendation to the judge on whether Pardon should be executed.

Larry Thomas, one of Pardon’s attorneys, tells NBC4 that several witnesses are expected to testify before deliberations begin.

Among them, he said, will be Pardon’s mother, two siblings, an elementary school teacher and a psychologist.

Pardon may also make a statement.

Several of Anderson’s family members and friends are at the courthouse, as they have been during the duration of the trial.

They have yet to publicly comment on the verdict.