(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit on Interstate 90 in the Lake Effect Corridor.

Lake effect snow bands dumped snow across the interstate overnight, prompting the reduced speeds.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, drivers traveling I-90 from State Route 44 to the state line will see speed reductions.

As of 4 a.m., 59 crews were out on roads across Northeast Ohio.