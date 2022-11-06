JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Rob Herrington, Jefferson County Deputy Director of EMA and 911 Director said that authorities received a call around 7 a.m. Sunday morning that there had been a train derailment, but they are not sure exactly what time the incident happened.

Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River

Several train cars could be seen by 7News Sunday morning smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7.

Herrington said there were no injuries.

The train was hauling trash, and a number of the containers ended up dumping off the train and into and near the Ohio River. Authorities have booms in the river to control the floating debris.

Herrington says crews are doing a good job of removing the debris from the river, but they have a few days of work to complete.

RJ Corman Railroad Services is doing the actual cleanup of the cars and the site, according to Herrington.

Once the area is clean, the railway’s owner, Norfolk Southern, will perform any necessary track repairs.

The cleanup work will not impact traffic on Route 7, but Herrington cautions people to watch out for work cars on the side of the road.

The derailment will have a detrimental effect to the rail line in the area for now, Herrington said.

Herrington said he does not know the cause of the derailment but the rail line is old and sometimes these types of incidents unfortunately happen.