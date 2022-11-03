In the video above: Neighbors describe the moment train cars derailed in Ravenna Twp.

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Train tracks in Ravenna Township reopened Thursday after a major train derailment happened Tuesday night.

There were no hazardous materials involved, according to investigators, but the crash caused extensive clean-up efforts that took about 24 hours.

A total of 22 Norfolk Southern freight cars jumped the tracks. Some of the cars were carrying rock salt and others were carrying brand-new cars, trucks and SUVs.

It’s still not clear what caused the derailment.

Norfolk Southern says the train was traveling from Bellevue, Ohio to Conway, Pennsylvania, and had a total of 237 freight cars and four engines.