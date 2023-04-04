***Video above: NWS assesses storm damage from a microburst in Madison Township of Richland County over the weekend.***

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather confirmed that a tornado touched down in Crawford County as severe storms swept through Ohio over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, an EF-0 tornado touched down northwest of Bucyrus just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the tornado, with peak winds of roughly 85 miles per hour, caused damage within a 2.86-mile straight line.

There were no reported injuries or deaths in the tornado, officials say.

Communities across Northeast Ohio were left to clean up downed powerlines and trees, as well as damage to homes, churches, schools and city buildings.

The National Weather Service also assessed extensive storm damage from a microburst in Richland County over the weekend.