WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 touched down in Huron County.

Huron County EMA reported a barn and outbuilding on a property off Coder Rd. were damaged in Wednesday’s storms.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed an aluminum barn that looked like it had been crushed.

The roof was ripped off and the debris scattered.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Residents in the area say they saw circulation during the storms.

According to National Weather Service Cleveland, peak winds hit 85 mph.

The EF-0 traveled for 100 yards.