EATON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A brief EF-Zero tornado caused some damage in Lorain County on Monday.

Strong winds pulled a metal roof off of a building at the Eaton Commerce Parkway in Eaton Township. It’s on Route 82 just west of Strongsville.

The metal roof was all twisted on the ground.

No one was injured.

The National Weather Service of Cleveland says the tornado was on the ground for less than one minute and for less than one-tenth of a mile.