Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

TopGolf opens Independence location

Ohio

A grand opening celebration is planned Friday

by: , DAVE NETHERS

Posted: / Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – The new Top Golf location in Independence is open for business.

A grand opening celebration is planned Friday at the facility on Rockside Woods Blvd North.

The Independence location is one of 60 across the U.S.

You’ve probably spotted a Top Golf driving along an interstate somewhere. The Texas-based company is known for building the massive structures where people passing by can get a view.

Top Golf offers multiple games for adults, a kids zone, outdoor seating, and a bar and restaurant, among other amenities.

Pricing at the facility varies by day and time that you go. Typically, groups reserve a bay that can accommodate six players.

Prices range from $27 to $50 to rent a bay.

Discounts are offered for active military, veterans, police, fire and EMS personnel with an ID.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com