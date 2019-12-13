TopGolf opens Independence location

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – The new Top Golf location in Independence is open for business.

A grand opening celebration is planned Friday at the facility on Rockside Woods Blvd North.

The Independence location is one of 60 across the U.S.

You’ve probably spotted a Top Golf driving along an interstate somewhere. The Texas-based company is known for building the massive structures where people passing by can get a view.

Top Golf offers multiple games for adults, a kids zone, outdoor seating, and a bar and restaurant, among other amenities.

Pricing at the facility varies by day and time that you go. Typically, groups reserve a bay that can accommodate six players.

Prices range from $27 to $50 to rent a bay.

Discounts are offered for active military, veterans, police, fire and EMS personnel with an ID.