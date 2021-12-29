COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeyes in the Ohio State University Marching Band received kudos from Top Gun actor Tom Cruise after they paid tribute to the movie in a half-time show.

The band director announced that a fan had sent an interesting message while they were on break. It was Tom Cruise, saying:

“The Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance. Thank you so much. I’d love for you all to be my guests for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring, and best of luck to the Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl. Sincerely, Tom Cruise.”

OSU’s Marching Band posted the video and Tom’s message on social media saying: “Our band got a huge surprise this morning from Tom Cruise! Thanks for the shirts and movie screening, Tom, and we’re so thrilled you enjoyed our Top Gun halftime show!”

Cruise sent the band members t-shirts, as well.