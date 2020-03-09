Toledo plastic surgeon accused of sexually assaulting unconscious victims

A plastic surgeon in Toledo is facing several charges after investigators raided his two medical offices and home near Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – A plastic surgeon in Toledo is facing several charges after investigators raided his two medical offices in Toledo and his home in Sylvania.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Dr. Manish Raj Gupta, 49, is charged with causing his victims to become unconscious with drugs and then committing sex acts on them.

He is facing several charges including dispensing controlled substances, aggravated sexual abuse, sex trafficking, fraud or coercion.

Investigators said Gupta administered narcotics to women, who were not his patients, without their consent or knowledge and then recorded sex acts he committed on them in various hotel rooms across the United States.

According to the FBI, Gupta set up several cameras in the room and his face and medical bag appear in at least one of the videos. Employees said Gupta had them ship his medical bag to a conference outside of Ohio.

On one occasion, employees found a medical bag within his office containing sex toys, lubricants, plastic syringes, empty anesthesia bottles and a tripod, among other items, believed to have been used to drug the women.

Recordings of the assaults were located on electronic storage devices found in Gupta’s desk at one of his medical offices in Toledo, according to investigators.

Gupta was also mentioned in complaints on websites that serve as tools in assisting men and women with online dating safety.

Police say Gupta has traveled to Cleveland, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit and Colorado to attend medical conferences. Investigators are concerned there are more victims.

If you feel that you have been harmed as a result of any possible criminal conduct by Dr. Gupta please contact law enforcement by email at ohiodoctortips@fbi.gov or call (216) 622-6842. Your identity will remain confidential.