Toledo man charged with trafficking “XXX” and “Maserati” heroin

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKN) – A man from Toledo is facing federal charges after an investigation uncovered nearly 10 kilograms of a deadly drug.

Robert Ecscobar, 49, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, an informant made several drug purchases from Escobar between March and October 2019. The drugs were tested and found to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

During one buy, Escobar said he had two different kinds of heroin: “XXX” and “Maserati,” which tested positive for a fentanyl mixture.

The drugs were linked back to a house in Michigan where agents found ten packages of the drug in the attic. Some of them were marked “XXX” and some were marked “Maserati.”

“This is believed to be the largest seizure of fentanyl in the Toledo area,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “This defendant is accused of branding deadly narcotics with names like ‘XXX’ and ‘Maserati.’ The idea that more than 20 pounds of this deadly substance was being sold in a residential neighborhood is both infuriating and terrifying. I applaud the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Perrysburg Township Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wauseon Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, BCI, Sandusky Police, CBP and Toledo Police Department for this action – they have undoubtedly saved many lives today.”

Communities across Ohio have been plagued by fentanyl-related deaths. DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin said this arrest puts a large dent in the drug trade.

“Bringing charges against a major distributor like this will save lives,” Martin said.