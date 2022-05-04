BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The Brunswick Police Department is investigating the drowning death of a toddler.

According to a press release from the police department, officers and fire personnel responded to a home in the 1800 block of Paul Drive for a report of a two-year-old found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

First responders began life-saving efforts at the scene but were unable to save the little girl.

She died at the hospital.

Police have not released any further information about the incident.