YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Health released its annual Fish Consumption Advisory on Tuesday, detailing ways of staying safe when consuming fish caught in Ohio.

What types of fish in Ohio are safe to eat?

In general, people can safely eat four servings of Ohio-caught fish per month, averaging one serving per week. For adults, one serving is defined as 4-6 ounces of cooked fish, roughly the size of the palm of an adult’s hand. Children’s serving sizes are smaller at 2-3 ounces of cooked fish, roughly half the size of an adult’s palm.

Some fish, such as yellow perch, walleye and sunfish are safer to eat in larger quantities, but people should still limit consumption to two servings per week.

Smaller, younger fish contain the least amount of contaminants while older, larger fish have had more time to build them up.

What types of fish in Ohio are not safe to eat?

There are two specific rivers that are not safe to eat from: Little Scioto River and Tuscarawas River, due to contaminants found in the water.

There are also certain types of fish to avoid eating, such as bottom-feeders and suckers. Bottom-feeders, as their name implies, feed off of the bottom of lakes and streams, eating contaminants that may have settled there. Examples of this type of fish include catfish and carp.

It is important to note that not all Ohio fish are contaminated; however, Ohio fish often have small amounts of chemical contaminants. Limiting the number of fish meals eaten ensures that the contaminants do not build up in your body to levels that may be harmful.

Contaminants that are found in some Ohio fish include polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), pesticides and metals like lead and methylmercury. The contaminants responsible for most advisories are PCBs and methylmercury, according to ODH.

Not to be alarmed, Ohio fish are safe to eat if the fish consumption advisory is followed, and fish provides a great source of proteins and healthy oils.

How to prepare a fish for safe eating

Congratulations, you caught a fish! Now what?

It is important to clean a fish to rid it of as many contaminants as you can. To do this, you should clean the skin, fats and guts from the fish prior to cooking it.

Now onto the cooking stage, baking, broiling or grilling are recommended methods because they allow extra fat to drip away, and therefore contaminants. Any collected drippings should be discarded.

ODH has a comprehensive table detailing advisories for all bodies of water known to have contaminants in Ohio, including the frequencies it is safe to eat certain species due to the contaminants that may be found in them.

If you come across a snapping turtle on your ventures, ODH recommends eating only the muscle meat, such as that found in the back straps and neck muscles. The fat, skin, organs, blood and eggs should all be discarded.