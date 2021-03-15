Time to renew: BMV reminds Ohioans COVID-19 extensions are ending

Fees for vehicle registration were delayed during the extension, but those will be due at the time of renewal

(WKBN) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers that all renewal extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are ending.

According to the BMV, if the expiration date on your driver’s license, ID or vehicle registration is March 9, 2020 or later, you need to get it renewed soon.

For renewals, visit your local registrar license agency.

Vehicle registrations can also be renewed online through the BMV website.

Fees for vehicle registration were delayed during the extension, but those will be due at the time of renewal.