UPDATE: The Ohio Redistricting Commission is in recess until 9 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With just hours remaining, the Ohio Redistricting Commission will likely be working into the night to come up with maps that will allow Ohioans to choose who represents them at the Statehouse.

Two independent mapmakers — University of Florida political science professor Dr. Michael McDonald and President of the National Demographics Corporation Dr. Douglas Johnson – have been working on maps since last Wednesday, having presented nine separate map proposals as of Sunday night.

The final approved maps for Ohio’s House of Representatives and Senate are due before the Ohio Supreme Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday’s meeting with the commission and the mapmakers started an hour later than scheduled before McDonald and Johnson updated the commission on its progress since Sunday’s meeting, adding there was still more work to do.

A second meeting at 3 p.m. Monday also started an hour late, with the mapmakers saying they were nearly finished with a map for the Ohio House with the exception of seven counties in northeast Ohio.

Johnson told the commission they have not done any in-depth work on the Senate map yet, anticipating the process could last until the midnight deadline.

Citing concerns about the deadline, Republican Senate President Matt Huffman put forward a motion to take the most recent set of maps passed by the commission on Feb. 24 and rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court on March 16, make changes to them to try and make them more in line with the Ohio Constitution, and have those as a Plan B should the commission not be able to hit the deadline.

“We’re working with a number of bad choices here and if one of them is we do nothing, at least this is doing something,” Huffman said.

The Democrats on the commission strongly objected to the idea, calling it “another bait-and-switch by the supermajority,” and a waste of money and time.

“I think this is just simply the Republican 1) not wanting to give up power, but 2) doing an end-run around the state Supreme Court,” said Democratic House Minority Leader Rep. Allison Russo. “That has entirely been the strategy.”

The commission approved Huffman’s motion along party lines 5-2.

Further complicating matters is McDonald had to leave at 5 p.m. Monday to teach a class in Florida on Tuesday, something the commission was aware of when he was brought in. McDonald said his absence shouldn’t affect the process Monday night, and he’ll rejoin the process virtually when his flight lands.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the first three attempts at district maps unconstitutional because they favored Republicans over Democrats or failed to keep communities together in exchange for rounding up voters of similar party registration.

The process, which started back in September 2021 after the release of the 2020 Census data, has thrown the May 3 primary for a loop. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a member of the commission, ordered the 88 county boards of elections to begin preparing ballots for the primary minus the statehouse races. In his order, LaRose said it was now the job of the General Assembly to decide if the primary should be moved to a later date and include all races or be split into two different dates.

A bill was introduced in the Ohio Senate the following day pushing to move the date of the primary. However, a spokesperson for Senate Republicans said last week that at that time, there was no desire to move the date.

The maps must comply with the state’s political makeup, which according to data from the state, is 54 percent Republican, 46 percent Democrat.

The deadline to register to vote for the primary is April 4, with early voting scheduled to begin the next day.