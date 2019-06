Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Heartland Forum held on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The annual Democratic dinner is being held at The Tangier from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Tim Ryan will make a stop in Ohio Sunday evening.

The annual Democratic dinner is being held at The Tangier from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The location is listed as 532 W. Market St.

Ryan is running for president in the 2020 election.

For more information, go to his website.