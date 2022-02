(WKBN) — The Ohio Democratic Executive Committee voted to endorse Tim Ryan’s U.S. Senate bid.

Also picking up endorsements was Justice Jennifer Brunner for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

The committee did not issue an endorsement in the governor’s race. Both Nan Whaley and John Cranley asked the committee to withhold an endorsement.

The committee will meet at a later date to consider endorsements for other statewide races.