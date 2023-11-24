(WJW) – A lucky person in Ohio could be holding a ticket worth $25,000 a year for life.

According to lottery officials, two tickets in the Thanksgiving night Lucky For Life drawing matched 5/5 numbers. One of those tickets was sold in Michigan. It’s not immediately clear where. The other was sold in Westerville, Ohio at Tobacco Plus.

According to the Ohio Lottery website, the second-place prize is worth $25,000 a year for life or a one-time payment of $390,000.

Neither winner was lucky enough to also match the “Lucky Ball” which would have netted them $1,000 a day for life, or a one-time payment of $5,750,000, according to the Ohio Lottery website.

The winning numbers in Thursday’s drawing were: 7-25-33-43-44, Lucky Ball: 9.

CLICK HERE to see if you are a winner.