MANTUA, Ohio — Left in the cold and now thousands of dollars in the hole — that’s reality for some Thrifty Propane customers after the company abruptly shut down.

“They took a lot of people for a ride,” said customer Lesley McDonald. “I’m out almost four thousand dollars and now I’ve got to figure out what I’m going to do.”

McDonald said the company’s closure happened with no warning. A message on the Thrifty Propane website said operations ceased due to “circumstances beyond our control.” There is no additional information listed about where customers who pre-paid for service can seek refunds.

“I’ve been with the company for nine years and I’ve always had slow delivery but they’ve always delivered,” said McDonald.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing the Medina propane company, citing six violations of the Consumer Sales Practices Act, for failing to deliver products, not refunding customers money and violating two previous consent judgments. FOX 8 previously reported on consumer complaints against the company in 2018.

Yost is seeking $25,000 for each violation and reimbursement for wronged customers.

Yost’s office received more than 100 consumer complaints in 2022 regarding Thrifty Propane.

“This summer they were trying to get people to give money. … They sent emails stating they wanted you to pre-buy and only pay half of it so, to me, that was a major red flag,” said McDonald. “… I realize we live in a really unfair world, but they need to be held responsible.”

Thrifty Propane could not be reached for comment.