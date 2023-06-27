COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three children were injured after being hit by a car on the east side of Columbus Monday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the accident happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Krumm Avenue and East 6th Avenue.

Police said one victim was taken to Children’s Nationwide Hospital initially in critical condition, but later upgraded to a stable condition. The two other victims were also listed in a stable condition at Nationwide Children’s.

Due to the initial investigation into the crash, police believe the children were riding on a mini bike when they rode through a stop sign and then hit by the car.

The vehicle involved in the accident did stay at the scene, police said. At this point, police do not believe the driver of the car is at fault.

“Everybody started running toward kids and cars to see what happened and investigate more and upon looking, we saw broken legs, lacerations, yeah,” James Sams, a witness to the crash, said.

There is no further information available at this time.