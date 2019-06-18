Three children die in Ohio barn fire

WARSAW, Ohio (WCMH) — Three children died in a morning barn fire in Ohio Tuesday.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a 911 call in reference to a structure fire with possible entrapment on the 21000 block of State Route 60 at approximately 7:22 a.m. Tuesday.

When the Walhonding Valley Fire Department arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames and had begun collapsing.

The Walhonding Valley Fire Chief confirmed Tuesday afternoon that three children were killed. A fourth child made it out and is now being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s burn unit.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Walhonding Valley Fire Department with the investigation. Also helping at the scene was the Jackson Township Fire Department, the Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services and the Coshocton County Coroner.

It is the second deadly fire reported Tuesday morning. Three people also lost their lives after a fire broke out at a home in Licking County.