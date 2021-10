COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Two bodies were recovered Wednesday when the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) executed a search warrant.

The bodies were found inside a building in the 1600 block of Livingston Avenue, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office. NBC4 has confirmed they were inside the same building where another body was discovered, Tuesday.

No cause of death or identities has been released for any of the bodies.

BCI agents said the investigation is ongoing.