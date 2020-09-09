Thousands must repay Ohio unemployment overpayments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s human services agency says thousands of Ohioans who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic have been told they were overpaid.

Bret Crow is a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. He says 6% of the nearly 800,000 Ohioans paid unemployment benefits have been alerted of the overpayment. That’s about 48,000 people.

Crow says people who believe they received an overpayment alert by mistake have three weeks to file an appeal.

If overpayments aren’t paid back, the money could be taken from future benefits or a collections process could begin.

