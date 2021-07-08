‘This is what I saw in the Capitol’: Ohio senator releases photos of destroyed office after riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters storm the Capitol, in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN/AP) – Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown released photos he’d taken of his office the day after the attack on the Capitol in January.

The mob attacked police, damaged historic property and combed the halls for lawmakers some threatened to kill.

This is the first time I’m sharing my photos from January 6th.



I took these exactly six months ago – the morning after the insurrection.



This is what I saw in the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/1atviIbBwa — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 7, 2021

The day of the riot, Brown tweeted, “My staff and I are safe. The violence at the Capitol needs to end now. The lives of countless workers — journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy.”

Tuesday marked exactly six months since the insurrection in Washington.

The first waves of arrests in the deadly siege focused on the easy targets — dozens in the pro-Trump mob who openly bragged about their actions on social media and were captured in footage broadcast live by national news outlets. Six months later, though, the Department of Justice is still looking for many more.

The FBI has since received countless tips and pieces of digital media from the public. But a tip is only the first step of a painstaking process — involving things like search warrants and interviews — to confirm people’s identities and their presence at the insurrection in order to bring a case in court. And authorities have no record of many of the attackers because this was their first run-in with the law.

More than a dozen Jan. 6 defendants have pleaded guilty, including two members of the Oath Keepers militia group who admitted to conspiring with other extremists to block the certification of Biden’s victory.

Most of the other plea deals reached so far are in cases where defendants were charged only with misdemeanors for illegally entering the Capitol. The only defendant who has been sentenced is an Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was spared any time behind bars.

Capitol police shared steps they’ve taken in the months since the attack to improve security, including increasing training, creating new response plans, adding more equipment and working to recruit more staff.

The department is also in the process of opening offices in California and Florida to investigate threats to members of Congress.