‘This group of drug dealers won’t be coming to the picnic,’ Ohio attorney general says of drug sting arrests

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE, Ohio (WKBN) – A drug sting in southern Ohio netted 45 drug arrests and put a dent in the drugs circulating around Ohio.

A long-standing undercover operation to thwart the sale of opioids and narcotics in four Ohio counties has culminated in the indictment of 45 people on drug-trafficking charges, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth announced Friday.

“Operation Red, White and Bust” was conducted by the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, part of Ohio’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

Twenty-nine of the 45 indicted individuals were arrested this week. They are:

Alec T. Ables, Bloomingsburg

Scott M. Angeletti, Washington Court House

Kevin H. Axline, Washington Court House

Heather R. Bost, Chillicothe

Dustin L. Browning, Jeffersonville

Guy Nathan Cambell, Washington Court House

Karie Campbell, Washington Court House

Zachary P. Dickens, Mount Sterling

Tyler J. Evans, Washington Court House

John R. Fowler, Washington Court House

Lindsey M. Gibson-Rader, Washington Court House

Corey S. Keller, Washington Court House

Dalton C. W. Knapp, Washington Court House

Ashley D. Lowe, Washington Court House

Ashley Martin, Grove City

Kenneth M. Matthews, Washington Court House

Robert L. McClendon, Washington Court House

Sean K. McKittrick, Washington Court House

Joshua R. Mick, Washington Court House

Chasity Mickle, Washington Court House

Anthony L. Nelson, Washington Court House

Durant E. Peters, Washington Court House

Alisha Rinehart, Jeffersonville

Katherine J. Ross, Jeffersonville

Nathaniel Ryan, Bloomingsburg

Brittani N. Stroup, Bloomingsburg

Holden A. Whaley, Washington Court House

Justin M. Wilson, Washington Court House

Kyle Wes Wilson, Washington Court House

“While most of us will be celebrating independence, this group of drug dealers behind bars won’t make the picnic,” Yost said. “Great job by this task force whose work to remove drug traffickers from our communities will prevent overdoses and save lives – now that’s something to celebrate!”

Seven other suspects who were indicted as part of the operation were at large at the time of this report. The remaining nine were already in custody for other crimes.

Neathen McClendon was indicted and arrested in early June as part of this operation.

“Operation Red, White and Bust” was conducted by the sheriff’s offices of Fayette, Ross, Highland and Hocking counties, along with the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Chillicothe Police Department. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Washington Court House Police Department assisted the task force in making the arrests.