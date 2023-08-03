(NEXSTAR) – More than 700,000 vehicles are stolen in any given year, but not all cars are equal targets. Locally, First News has covered Kia and Hyundai thefts in the Valley, so it is no surprise to see that they placed in the top 5 most stolen vehicles in Ohio.

The following are the top 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Ohio, according to 2022 data:

Hyundai Elantra – 1,476 stolen (most frequent model year: 2020) Hyundai Sonata – 1,244 (most frequent model years: 2013) Kia Motors Corporation Optima – 900 (most frequent model years: 2015) Ford Pickup (full size) – 887 (most frequent model years: 2004) Kia Motors Corporation Sportage – 833 (most frequent model years: 2020) Kia Motors Corporation Forte – 784 (most frequent model years: 2021) Chevrolet Pickup (full size) – 766 (most frequent model years: 2006) Honda Accord – 546 (most frequent model years: 2008) Honda Civic – 503 (most frequent model years: 2012) Chevrolet Malibu – 499 (most frequent model years: 2013)

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) analyzed federal crime data to determine which cars and trucks were most frequently reported stolen in 2022. They found two pickups took the top spots nationwide. The most frequently stolen vehicle was the full-size Chevrolet pickup truck, followed by full-size Ford pickups, according to the NICB analysis.

It’s no surprise thieves target Chevy and Ford pickups – they are abundant. The Ford F-Series and the Chevy Silverado were the two top-selling vehicles last year, according to Car and Driver.

Two popular Honda sedan models took the No. 3 and 4 spots on the list of most-stolen vehicles.

The most frequently stolen vehicles in 2022, according to the NICB, were:

Chevrolet pickup (full size) Ford pickup (full size) Honda Civic Honda Accord Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Elantra Kia Optima Toyota Camry GMC pickup (full size) Honda CR-V

In 2022, reports of vehicle thefts rose 7% over the previous year, the NICB said.

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year,” said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe.

The FBI reported an estimated $6.4 billion was lost to vehicle theft in 2019, the last year of available data.

“There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight. Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car,” Glawe said.