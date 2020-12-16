There is Help: Options for Ohioans suffering

No one is immune. Suicide affects every walk of life. It doesn’t matter the demographic. It doesn’t matter their socio-economic status, race, gender or religion. It happens to all kinds of people.

In the final part of this series, Dr. Josephine Ridley, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System; Dir. Lori Criss, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; Charleta B. Tavares, PrimaryOne Health; Dr. John P. Ackerman, Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Vanessa & Jason Martin and Anthony J. Harrison & Anthony J. Crider discuss options for Ohioans suffering with suicidal tendencies and how to get help.