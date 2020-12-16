There is Help: Options for Ohioans suffering

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

No one is immune. Suicide affects every walk of life. It doesn’t matter the demographic. It doesn’t matter their socio-economic status, race, gender or religion. It happens to all kinds of people.

In the final part of this series, Dr. Josephine Ridley, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System; Dir. Lori Criss, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; Charleta B. Tavares, PrimaryOne Health; Dr. John P. Ackerman, Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Vanessa & Jason Martin and Anthony J. Harrison & Anthony J. Crider discuss options for Ohioans suffering with suicidal tendencies and how to get help.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com