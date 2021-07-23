‘The transition will take time,’ Indians owner says in open letter to fans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In an open letter for Cleveland Indians fans Friday, owner and CEO Paul Dolan expressed understanding for those who hold fond memories for the team and its name.

The Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians. The baseball club announced the team’s new name Friday with a video highlighting the history of Cleveland Friday.

The organization announced in December that it would be changing the name for the first time since 1915 after years of controversy and recent pressure from Major League Baseball.

In the letter, Paul Dolan writes that he understands the historic impact of the decision to change the team’s name. He says he grew up with the Indians and his first heroes were Rocky Colavito and Sonny Siebert.

“My bond to the Tribe was secured then and my fandom has only grown over the years. The successes we enjoyed and shared in the last three decades as Indians – the World Series appearances, Cy Young Award winners, longest win streak in MLB history, and so many other great accomplishments will always be unforgettable Indians memories for all of us,” he said.

Dolan said in a search for the new name, 40,000 people were surveyed and 140 interviews were conducted with fans, community leaders and front office personnel.

“We acknowledge the name change will be difficult for many of us, and the transition will take time. It is our hope and belief this change will divert us from a divisive path, and instead steer us towards a future where our fans, city and region are all united as Cleveland Guardians,” Dolan said.

So what’s next? The team will finish the 2021 season as the Cleveland Indians and then the Cleveland Guardians will launch at the conclusion of the season.