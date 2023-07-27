(WKBN) — People who’ve traveled the Ohio Turnpike recently have noticed a new walkway between the Lordstown and Warren exits, the signature piece of the turnpike’s new $270 million tolling system.

Toll plaza 211 is a giant walkway that, come mid-September, will be scanning E-ZPasses, license plates and taking tickets.

“Our non-E-ZPass customers will be required to divert off of our main line, slow down to 10 miles an hour, until they come to a stop to pay their toll,” said Chris Matta, turnpike chief engineer and Brookfield graduate.

People with tickets, in fact, will have to stop four times westbound — and three times eastbound. The Ohio Turnpike’s new tolling system benefits E-ZPass users.

Laurie Davis, director of toll operations and Youngstown resident, said when drivers with tickets pass through, they can pay by machine or with toll collectors — of which 300 are employed now.

“It’s our intentions that everybody still has a job. That is our intention,” Davis said. “We don’t want anybody to currently leave. Through attrition, as people leave, we will re-evaluate.”

There are some major changes in the tolling structure: All cars entering the Eastgate Toll Plaza in Springfield Township will pay a flat rate of $2.75 with E-ZPass and $4 without — to travel to plaza 211. But vehicles traveling between toll gates 234 and 215 can do so for free.

“This project has got some life to it,” Matta said.

He said the modernization of the toll system started in 2016.

“So it’s been a lot of work and a lot of time that’s been put into the project, but we’re very hopeful to bring this online very soon,” Matta said.

“I think it will improve our customer experience,” Davis said.

Currently, it costs turnpike users the following amounts to travel all the way across the Ohio Turnpike:

E-ZPass: $14.75

Non-E-ZPass: $21.50

By next year, the rates will go up: