***Video Above: New Hocking Hills Lodge opened in October.***

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Have you ever wanted to embark on a real-life treasure hunt? Now is your chance at the Hocking Hills State Park.

Hocking Hills kicked off the first of five planned treasure hunts at the park. In this hunt, treasure seekers have the chance to claim a bounty of $10,000 cash, jewels and real gold.

Participants will follow a series of clues and solve riddles in hopes of finding the grand prize. Organizers say treasure hunters will have to video record themselves at each of the hunt locations.

While friends and family can team up for the adventure, only one prize will be awarded. You must be 18 or older to claim the prize.

Find a full breakdown of rules and regulations here.

It’s free to take part in the hunt and while you don’t have to register for it, organizers say those who do will receive important clues and updates on the hunt. They will also be entered for a chance to win a two-night luxury stay. Register for the hunt here.

Participants will also have to follow Hocking Hills on Instagram, where they can find the latest updates on the hunt as well.