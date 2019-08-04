“The president must sign it. Period.” Brown calls for universal background checks

(CNN Newsource) – Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is calling on the Senate to convene Monday after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Brown wants lawmakers to pass a gun-buying background check measure.

“I hope that Senator McConnell would bring the Senate back tomorrow and pass the background check bill and send it to the president. The president must sign it. Period.”

Brown’s call Sunday adds to a growing chorus of democratic and progressive lawmakers who have demanded action on gun control in the aftermath of the tragedies.

The president has not publicly commented on Congress’ debate over gun control legislation after the two shootings.