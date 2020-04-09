The do’s and don’ts of wearing a face mask

Face masks made of cloth or paper are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to prevent the spread of COVID-19

(WKBN) – Face masks made of cloth or paper are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But what are the best practices for wearing them?

Dr. Sherman Alter with Dayton Childrens Hospital laid out some do’s and don’ts.

You should wear masks in public, even if you feel fine. A paper mask works if you’re healthy. It does not need to be an N-95.

If you’re wearing a cloth mask, remember to wash them anytime they get wet or dirty.

Doctors say you should not put a mask on anyone younger than two years old.

Don’t wear one if you’re having trouble breathing. Instead, call your doctor and stay inside.

Also, do not use a mask as an excuse to disregard social distancing.

“I cannot control the possibility of individuals coming within six feet of me, so I think a healthy person should wear a mask in public. I think the most important thing is distancing from other individuals. Also, realizing that there may be some spread from persons not showing symptoms,” Alter said.

Don’t fidget with the mask once it is in place, and don’t wear it below your nose or leave your chin exposed. Make sure the mask covers your nose up to the bridge and over your chin. And don’t let it hand around your neck.

Right now, wearing face masks is a voluntary practice, according to the CDC.

