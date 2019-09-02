“The Dignity of Work means respecting all workers,” Sen. Brown remarks on Labor Day

He said in a statement that not all workers have Labor Day off and most are working hard for little pay

(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown sent out a press release Monday to wish workers a happy Labor Day.

Here is his entire statement:

“Happy Labor Day to all American workers. I want to particularly thank all of you who aren’t able to spend the day with families and friends because you don’t have the day off. You’re working hard to support your families, often for too little pay. The Dignity of Work means respecting all workers and honoring all work.”