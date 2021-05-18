Texas woman missing since 2017 found in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A 69-year-old woman who’s been missing since 2017 was found in Summit County and reunited with her family in Texas.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the woman and her friend flew from Oklahoma to Ohio in 2017. The pair became separated and the woman had no way of contacting family members.

In January, she ended up homeless. Staff at the Haven of Rest in Akron helped her with housing while the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Adult Protective Services investigated.

They learned she was reported missing. After contacting family, she was able to return home to Amarillo, Texas.