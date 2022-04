(WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court released the Ohio Bar Examination results Friday.

These are the first results since in-person test-taking resumed in February 2022.

Of the 304 people who sat for the test, 143 — or 47% — passed.

Among the 130 first-time test takers, 66.9% passed.

Those who passed and meet all requirements will be sworn in at a special session of the Oho Supreme Court on May 9.

The bar exam is given twice a year.