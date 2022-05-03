TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine faces a test of the far right’s sway as he seeks another term in office.

DeWine lost the backing of some conservative groups angry over his aggressive coronavirus pandemic policies but remains the favorite in Tuesday’s primary. He’s up against three far-right challengers, including former congressman Jim Renacci.

DeWine’s performance in the primary will provide a gauge of how far to the right his party has shifted under the influence of former President Donald Trump.

Ohio’s Democrats are deciding between former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley for their nominee for governor. Democrats haven’t won the governor’s office in nearly 16 years.

Whaley would be the first woman in Ohio’s history to receive a major party’s backing for governor.

In Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to hold off Republican primary challengers who want to push the Legislature further to the right.

Tuesday’s primary races mark the first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm season and will serve as the most clarifying test to date of Trump’s ongoing influence in his party more than a year after leaving office under the cloud of two impeachments and the Jan. 6 insurrection.