Terry Glenn Jr., son of late Ohio State, Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, dies

Terry Glenn Jr., the son of the late Ohio State and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, was found dead at his home in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Terry Glenn Jr., the son of the late Ohio State and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, was found dead at his home in Columbus on Thursday from an apparent accidental drug overdose, according to a press release from his family.

Glenn Jr., 22, was with his family on Thanksgiving Day when he was found unresponsive in a bathroom, according to the newspaper.

Terry Jr. was a burgeoning entrepreneur, aspiring vlogger, and avid sports enthusiast following in (his) famous father’s footsteps. Those that knew him commented on his infectious personality: “He never met a stranger,” according to the press release.

His death comes after his father was killed in a car crash on Nov. 20, 2017 in Irving, Texas.

IRVING, TX – JANUARY 13: Terry Glenn #83 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the final moments of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New York Giants at Texas Stadium on January 13, 2008 in Irving, Texas. The Giants defeated the Cowboys 21-17. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The day of his death, Glenn Jr. tweeted:

“I miss him so much. This time of the year is the hardest by far man… this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll gonna be together… really just wonder why”

Terry Jr. stated: “Thanksgiving was my Dad’s favorite game to play in as a Cowboy and you best believe ya boy was always right there in the stands,” according to a press release from his family.

Glenn Sr. played for the Buckeyes between, 1993 and 1995 after he walked on after a high school career at Brookhaven High School here in Columbus.

He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1996, where he played until 2001.

Prior to the 2002 season, Glenn was traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two draft picks.

The Packers then traded Glenn to the Cowboys in 2003. In 2005 and 2006, Glenn recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

In 2008, the Cowboys released Glenn due to health concerns regarding his knee. He had not signed an injury clause.

Arrangements for Terry Glenn, Jr. are pending and his family requests to allow them to mourn during this profoundly difficult time, according to the press release.

“We make this appeal for privacy on behalf of those close to us, who wish to remember Terry Jr. and celebrate his life quietly and in peace. We thank you for your love, understanding, and prayers of support. Terry Jr. lived a wonderful life, and he will be fondly remembered and terribly missed by his family and friends.”

Struggling with depression or substance abuse?

If you, or a family member needs help with a mental or substance use disorder at any time, there are resources that can offer support.

Call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration National (SAMHSA) Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Both services are confidential, free, and provide 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year information help, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental health and/or substance use conditions.

They provide referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.