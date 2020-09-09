Terminal Tower lights up blue for Cleveland police detective killed in the line of duty

Three people have been charged in his murder and the murder of an informant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland will be bathed in blue for Detective James Skernivitz.

The Cleveland police detective was killed in the line of duty last Thursday while working undercover.

Three people have been charged in his murder and the murder of a police informant.

Terminal Tower will light up blue through Sunday for Detective Skernivitz.









Detective Skernivitz’s funeral has been moved to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to accommodate a large crowd, FOX 8 reports.

The funeral is set for Friday at 10 a.m.

