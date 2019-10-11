Teens charged in death at Hocking Hills State Park, officials say

Family members said Schafer was taking senior pictures of high school students at the time

LOGAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teens are facing reckless homicide charges in the death of a photographer at Hocking Hills State Park.

The victim, 44-year-old Victoria Schafer, of Chillicothe, was on the stairs near Old Man’s Cave on Sept. 2 when she was hit by part of a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said Schafer was taking senior pictures of high school students at the time.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, evidence later suggested that this was not a natural occurrence.

ODNR said they took the teens, ages 16 and 17, into custody on Thursday after receiving information on their alleged involvement in the death.

“I appreciate the public’s valuable contributions to this case and the perseverance and determination of the investigators,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.

The suspects are being held at a juvenile detention center in Lancaster. Since they are juveniles, ODNR did not release the identities of the suspects.