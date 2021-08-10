Teenage boy pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old boy charged in the fatal shooting of an undercover Cleveland detective and his informant last year has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder.

Detective James Skernivitz and informant Scott Dingess were killed Sept. 3 in what authorities have said was a botched robbery.

The two men were in an unmarked car preparing for a drug operation when a group of youths approached them and one fired several shots into the vehicle.

The 15-year-old, who did not fire any shots, entered his plea Monday and is due to be sentenced Aug. 31.

Prosecutors said the counts carry sentencing enhancements that stipulate the boy must serve time in the state’s youth services facility until he turns 21.